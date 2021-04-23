Advertisement

Sidewalk Sale includes rare opportunity to buy Lexington bricks

One of the Lexington bricks that will be available for purchase from Main Street Lexington...
One of the Lexington bricks that will be available for purchase from Main Street Lexington during the Sidewalk Sale.
By Bruce Young
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Businesses all around downtown Lexington are setting tables and racks outside to show items, many of them on sale for the weekend, for the Spring Sidewalk Sale.

In addition, at one special booth on Main Street, the Main Street Lexington organization will be selling the old glazed bricks known locally as Lexington bricks.

”So we have the authentic bricks,” said Rebecca Logan, the Executive Director of Main Street Lexington. “They’re all the glazed star pattern as you see, and Main Street Lexington took them on and we’re going to use that as a fundraiser for our organization.”

The brick sale is an effort to replace their usual fundraiser, the Rock the Bridge Concert, which has been cancelled for the last two years because of COVID.

