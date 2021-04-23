SpaceX rocket seen over Virginia Friday morning

VIRGINIA (WDBJ) - For the second time this this spring, a SpaceX rocket launch put on a show in the sky for those of us awake in Virginia Friday morning—and many other areas along the east coast.

NASA’s SpaceX mission, ‘Crew-2′, launched just before sunrise Friday morning from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The second commercial crew mission is sending four astronauts to the International Space Station.

High pressure provided clear skies all along the east coast, allowing for an excellent viewing of the rocket over the Atlantic.

Viewers from all over our area sent in videos and pictures of the rocket’s illuminated vapor trail.

The Crew-2 mission was announced back in February and is the second overall commercial mission conducted by NASA and SpaceX. More missions and opportunities for viewings may be announced in the near future.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.