Advertisement

SpaceX rocket seen over Virginia Friday morning

Clear skies allowed for an excellent viewing along the east coast
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA (WDBJ) - For the second time this this spring, a SpaceX rocket launch put on a show in the sky for those of us awake in Virginia Friday morning—and many other areas along the east coast.

NASA’s SpaceX mission, ‘Crew-2′, launched just before sunrise Friday morning from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The second commercial crew mission is sending four astronauts to the International Space Station.

High pressure provided clear skies all along the east coast, allowing for an excellent viewing of the rocket over the Atlantic.

Viewers from all over our area sent in videos and pictures of the rocket’s illuminated vapor trail.

The Crew-2 mission was announced back in February and is the second overall commercial mission conducted by NASA and SpaceX. More missions and opportunities for viewings may be announced in the near future.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a seat: Bar seating returns to Virginia
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is looking for 26-year-old Cory Mangekian as a person of...
Pulaski law enforcement looking for person of interest in “suspicious death”
Baby found safe, suspects in custody after Amber Alert
7-week-old baby safe, parents in Danville Police custody after N.C. Amber Alert
Wythe County Drug Arrests-(L-R) Aaron Sharp, Adam Ashby, Regina Blankenship
Three arrested on drug charges after Wythe County traffic stop
Coronavirus Virginia
Virginia to ease social gathering limits, expand venue capacity May 15

Latest News

Generic Coronavirus
New COVID cases, hospitalizations down in VA Friday
SpaceX viewer video
SpaceX Viewer Video
Papa's Pizza_Hometown Eats
Better Business Bureau encourages digital spring cleaning