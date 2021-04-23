The show goes on for Virginia Children’s Theatre

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Northam’s latest announcement Thursday easing the restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings is also opening the curtain for local theatre groups.

Brett Roden, Producing Artistic Director for Virginia Children’s Theatre tells WDBJ-7 the rest of their season will consist of outdoor productions.

The state now allowing them to increase audience capacity from 30% to 50% at those venues.

The group is also looking forward to productions in the fall at the Jefferson Center.

More capacity means more ticket sales, and more opportunities for kids to gain confidence, and other life skills, while acting, singing, and dancing in front of a live audience.

“We did Mary Poppin’s Jr. just a few weeks ago and it was such an incredible opportunity to see those kids back on stage in front of a live audience and doing what they love.”

To learn more about Virginia Children’s Theatre, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.