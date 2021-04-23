Tim Tebow to give keynote address at Liberty University commencement

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University announced Friday its 2021 Commencement speaker: professional athlete, author, speaker and philanthropist Tim Tebow.

President Jerry Prevo made the announcement. Tebow will speak at the virtual event Saturday, May 15 at 7 p.m. from the Center for Music and Worship Arts Concert Hall. It will be streamed on Liberty’s commencement website.

“I’m excited to return to Liberty’s campus,” Tebow said. “Liberty is a special place, and they are doing great work in advancing His Kingdom. I’m honored to celebrate these new graduates, recognize their achievements, and encourage them to go out and impact this world.”

“We are grateful that Mr. Tebow has accepted our invitation to join us for Commencement and excited to hear him address our graduates,” Prevo said. “In all of his success, Mr. Tebow has never lost sight of God’s plan for his life. He is bold in professing his faith and serves others as unto the Lord. He is a prime example of a Champion for Christ.”

Tebow is the founder and chairman of the board of the Tim Tebow Foundation, which operates ministries dedicated to helping those with special needs, caring for homeless and abandoned children, providing physical and spiritual care to children with profound medical needs and fighting human trafficking.

The athlete was born in the Philippines to missionary parents. He played football for the University of Florida and became the first homeschooled athlete and college sophomore to win the Heisman Trophy. In the NFL, Tebow has played for the Denver Broncos, the New York Jets, the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles. He also recently retired from playing professional baseball with the New York Mets.

Tebow spoke at Liberty’s 2013 Convocation, making this his second visit to the campus.

