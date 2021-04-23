Vinton Dogwood Festival returns this weekend

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Vinton Dogwood Festival is back this year and organizers have been busy preparing for the fun.

“People have a nice anticipation about the festival and they look forward to it,” Dogwood Festival Media Chair Mary Beth Layman said.

That anticipation is even bigger this year after COVID canceled the event in 2020.

Organizers said they have kept a close eye on health and safety guidelines as they prepare to welcome people back.

“In the last 30, 45 days it’s been super crucial with the governor’s orders and things changing rapidly. So we have to be able to adapt to that,” Dogwood Festival Committee Member Chasity Barbour said.

Instead of the typical craft activities, volunteers have put together craft packets and goodie bags so families can have fun at a safe social distance or at their own homes.

Organizers also marked off seating pods for Friday’s concert.

“So we want to make sure we are doing everything to make sure the town is safe, the guests are safe, the crafters, everyone involved is safe,” Barbour said.

Local businesses also prepared for the festival by adding decorations to their entrances and windows.

Dawn Sullivan is the owner of Rustic Creations. She said the festival will help her business after a tough year.

“Oh it’s definitely going to help us. Because it does bring out more people that we haven’t been able to have in the last year,” Sullivan said.

On top of an economic boost, organizers said it’s a great way to uplift the community’s spirits.

“”I do think this will give us a boost for the weekend. It will give us a little hope for the future,” Barbour said.

The festival kicked off on Friday with a concert at the Vinton Farmer’s Market stage.

The fun continues Saturday with a car show, festival food and nearly 90 vendors starting at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.