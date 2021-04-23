Voting for Virginia’s 7th District GOP primary begins April 24

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - All eyes will be on the firehouse primary in Virginia’s 7th district on Saturday.

Three candidates are hoping to fill one Republican seat in the House of Delegates.

Montgomery County Supervisor Sherri Blevins and local business owners Marie March and Lowell Bowman are in the race.

Whoever wins the district will replace Republican Nick Rush, who has held the seat for about ten years and will be retiring.

District 7 covers all of Floyd County and portions of Montgomery County and Pulaski County.

You can vote at these three locations:

Jesse Peterman Library at 321 W. Main St. in Floyd

Montgomery Government Building at 755 Roanoke St. in Christiansburg

Farris Building at the New River Fairgrounds at 5581 Fairgrounds Circle in Dublin

You can learn more about each candidate by visiting their websites:

Sherri Blevins: sherriblevins.com

Lowell Bowman: lowellbowman.com

Marie March: mariemarch.com

Voting begins at 9:00am and ends at 1:00pm.

