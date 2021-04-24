A soaking rain moves in this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Dry this morning with increasing clouds

Rain move in this afternoon and becomes steady

Summer-like warm up next week

SATURDAY

Dry conditions across the region this morning. Clouds will continue to increase and rain will spread into the region. Widespread rain returns to the area this afternoon as a low pressure system moves out of the south. Severe chances are not expected due to cooler conditions, but we can not rule out some thunder to the south.

Rain will spread into the region this afternoon/ (WDBJ Weather)

Rainfall totals are expected to be in the .50″ to .75″ range with a few areas getting slightly higher amounts up to 1″. Rainfall coverage should be widespread. We’ll get just enough to water the plants and likely avoid any flooding issues.

Projected rainfall totals for today. (WDBJ Weather)

Highs are only expected to warm into the 40s and 50s due to the clouds and rain.

By Sunday morning, any showers will exit with skies gradually clearing during the afternoon. It will turn breezy again with highs in the mid 60s.

WARMER NEXT WEEK

The northern jet stream retreats to the north allowing warmer temperatures to move back in. By Monday, we’re expecting highs to return to the low 70s, with even a few days in the 80s possible by mid week.

Summer-like temperatures move in next week. (WDBJ Weather)

