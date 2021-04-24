Advertisement

Agencies host prescription drug take back events

Drug Take Back Event
Drug Take Back Event(WBDJ7)
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition teamed up with the Western Virginia Water Authority, Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, Roanoke Police and others for the take back events across the Roanoke Valley Saturday.

The events featured pop-up locations where people could drop off unused and unwanted drugs for safe disposal.

Anyone unable to make it out to one of the events can still safely dispose of prescription drugs at a number of permanent local drop off locations.

Click here for a full list of those permanent sites.

