Appomatox @ Union Preview

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Class 2, Appomattox County will load up the bus for Big Stone Gap to take on Union at 2 o’clock.

And it’s business as usual for the Raiders, who are gunning for their fifth state title since 2015.

“That’s the goal every year, but you know you have to work for it. We know it wasn’t going to be easy, and we just know that the job is not done yet,” said Tre Lawing a Jr. QB/LB for Appomattox.

Another year, another trip to the state tournament for Appomattox County, who by now, is more than used to the pomp and circumstance.

But this Raiders team is missing a big part of what makes it so special, as head coach Doug Smith remains apart from the team while battling cancer.

“That’s all the motivation that we really need, just to fight for our head coach, knowing that he wants to be here, but he can’t be here. So, every week, we’re doing it for him,” said Interim Appomatox Head Coach Stephen Castello.

Smith is back home recovering after receiving treatment at Duke, and he still plays an integral role on the team - dialing up plays and cheering from afar.

But as far as the team goes, interim coach Stephen Castello says pedigree isn’t everything.

“Experience kind of helps to know about what the environment is going to be, but every game is a new game. Every season, you’re facing a new team, even though we’ve played Glenvar four years in a row and Union twice in the last five years.”

The 8-0 Raiders will have to win two road games to add another trophy to the case, but after what they’ve already fought through, it’s going to take more than crowd noise to take down the reigning champs.

“Going into a hostile environment, we just gotta be ready. The noise is not going to be the same, we’re not going to be at home, so everybody has to just be ready to focus and be prepared for battle,” Castello adds.

“They’ve got some big strong kids, and we’ve got to match their physicality and hopefully avoid mistakes.”

