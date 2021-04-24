Advertisement

Galax @ Holston

Holston didn’t play last week and advanced thanks to COVID protocols at JI Burton.
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DAMASCUS, Va. (WDBJ) - Galax and Holston actually tangled in the Class 1 semifinals in Holston. The Maroon Tide was looking for a fourth trip to the title game since 2011.

Galax got on the board first. It was Cole Pickett, taking it around the right edge. Pickett appeared to get stood up at the two yard line but he got a hefty push from his line and fell into the endzone and it was 7-0 Maroon Tide.

To the second half, Pickett dropped back and flicked it downfield to Santana Sawyers. He made the grab to put the Tide on top 14-0 capping a 6 minute third quarter drive.

Holston scored a TD before Javonte Reeves took over. He ripped off the quite the long run, with a fancy the sidestep to get free. Reeves rambled all the way down to the 5 yard line to setup a first and goal.

From there it was Keaton Beeman in for the score.

Galax is headed back to the championship thanks to the 27 to 6 win.

