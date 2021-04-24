Advertisement

Hamilton leads top-ranked James Madison past VMI 31-24

Cole Johnson passed for 204 yards and two touchdowns, James Madison added 305 yards and two more touchdowns rushing to compile 509 yards of total offense.
(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Apr. 24, 2021
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Jawon Hamilton rushed for a career-high 171 yards and scored an FCS playoff-record 99-yard touchdown as top-ranked James Madison defeated post-season newcomer VMI 31-24 in the first round.

The eleventh-ranked Keydets, making their first appearance in the FCS playoffs, scored with nine seconds left to pull within seven points, but JMU recovered the onside kick to seal the win.

Seth Morgan threw for two touchdowns and ran for another.

