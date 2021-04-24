Liberty Christian @ Botetourt

BOTETOURT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lord Botetourt Cavaliers will face Liberty Christian Saturday afternoon at 2, looking for their 17th postseason win since Coach Jamie Harless arrived in 2012. Prior to that, the school had had just one. They lost standout receiver Kyle Arnholt to a knee injury two weeks ago and tailback Hunter Rice is dinged up as well. But despite all of that, the Cavaliers have a chance to advance to a third Class 3 title game since 2015.

Jamie Harless, Lord Botetourt Head Coach, adds, “You’re always trying to shoot to play as long as you possibly can. If we prepare and work hard and do the things we are supposed to do and execute, then there will be another opportunity to go and play for another state championship. If not, when the season ends, we’ll go back to work just like we always do and nobody will be broken hearted either. I think one of the most disturbing things that goes through people’s heads is that they try to pin a title on somebody that you’re chasing a championship. We’re not chasing championships. What we’re chasing is, we’re trying to get kids opportunities beyond this sport. That’s what our goal is and not only that but you can use this as an outlet to teach them what hard work means.”

Saturday’s game matches two teams whose strength lies up front. And the lines will have a rather large say in the outcome, especially on what could be a sloppy field with rain in the forecast.

Harless added, “They’re big. They’re well coached, a good looking football team. They do a lot of things really well. They probably have more offense in than any football team I have ever seen, in this area anyway.”

Trey Reiter the Lord Botetourt Center commented, “They’re a great football team, fundamentally sound. We’ve just got to..in the trenches. Coach Harless is a great coach. He coaches hard and we’re a hard nosed football team. We just want to make it back to states.”

In recent years, the Heritage Pioneers have been the team to beat in the Hill City, and last week, it was a Lynchburg rival that did just that.

Now we get a look inside LCA’s rise from league newcomers to state title contenders.

Amid the celebration of Liberty Christian’s Region 3C title win over Heritage last Friday, Bulldogs coach Frank Rocco repeated something he said about this year when it started: that 2021 would be the best ever for LCA Athletics.

“I mean, I don’t want to over-spiritualize, but I think it truly is a God thing. Every school around was going through such down times with COVID, that I kind of made those statements hoping to pump our student athletes up a little bit and give them a little bit of hope,” Coach Rocco said.

What ensued was the LCA boys basketball team winning a regional title, and the football team following suit, ending the Pioneers’ quest for a four-peat with a 30-14 home victory.

The turning point came in the third, when Will Wycoff forced a Heritage fumble deep in Pioneer territory that was picked up by his twin brother, Cade, who promptly scored on the ensuing possession.

“They really had the momentum at that point and, next thing I know, I just see the ball pop out loose and I didn’t know who hit him, and I just picked it up. The next play we were able to score on it. I actually didn’t find out until after the game that it was my brother Will who hit him. I thought it was one of our middle linebackers,” commented Cade Wycoff, an LCA RB/LB.

The senior brothers, who play different positions on both sides of the ball, have been instrumental in the Bulldogs’ current six-game winning streak, in what has been their best season since joining the VHSL in 2015.

His brother Will Wicoff added, “We’ve always had great coaching but our players just continue to get better and I think this season, everyone’s bought in and we just continue to progress each game and each week and we’ve come a long way this season.”

But what stands ahead is arguably the toughest task yet: a state semifinal matchup against the unbeaten Cavaliers of Lord Botetourt, who Rocco says present a challenge his team hasn’t faced yet this year.

“It’s like playing the Green Bay Packers. They’re just so big, you know, tall big. Heritage was all 300 pounds across the front, but they were all 6′1”. 6-foot. These guys are like Paul Bunyan-type guys. It’s going to be a 48-minute war and our kids are going to have to be willing to just fight until the end,” Coach Rocco said of his team.

