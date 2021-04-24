Literacy Volunteers of the NRV fundraiser celebrates World Book Day

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - To celebrate World Book Day, a New River Valley nonprofit is hosting a Word Game Weekend Extravaganza.

Friday, April 23 through Sunday, April 25 in ‘spell-ebration’ of all things literacy, you can play one of 50 games from your living room online or with your COVID safe group to raise funds to help local adults read.

The Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley help hundreds of adults who struggle with reading. It’s estimated more than 24,000 NRV adults need help, and the pandemic has only made it worse.

“We help adults achieve those goals that they want to achieve for increased independence. So your participation in this fundraiser is really making a difference in lives, families, and our community through literacy,” Executive Director Linda Jilk said.

It’s $20 to play and $15 for each additional person that wants to play. You can donate and learn more about the games here.

LVNRV offers confidential adult literacy tutoring services. To register call 540-382-7262 or register online. You can also volunteer, and there are lots of opportunities for volunteers to tutor others.

