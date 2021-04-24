NASCAR driver from Christiansburg injured after major crash at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Fla. (WDBJ) - Derrick Lancaster, 48-year-old driver from Christiansburg of the No. 29 Toyota, was taken to the hospital Saturday after a fiery wreck at the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Race in Talladega.

According to NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass, “Derrick Lancaster’s wife posted on social media that he is on ventilator as they check for lung damage. He has 2nd and 3rd degree burns on his arm, neck and face. No broken bones nor bleeding.”

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.