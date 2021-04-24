Advertisement

Radford City Police collect drugs on National Drug Take Back Day

The Radford City Police Department collected pounds of drugs from folks who drove by to drop them off.
The Radford City Police Department collected pounds of drugs from folks who drove by to drop them off.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day, and agencies across our hometowns gathered up unused prescriptions so they can be disposed of properly.

The Radford City Police Department collected pounds of drugs from folks who drove by to drop them off. The police are taking them to Roanoke so the Drug Enforcement Administration can tally up weight totals and destroy them.

“If you look into where you keep your medication there’s tons of it,” Community Engagement Officer Sgt. Emily Hite said. “You don’t really know what to do with it. How do you dispose of it that’s the big question. It’s just sitting there in your home, it can get into the hands of anyone.”

The city added a drug drop box earlier this year. If you missed Saturday’s event you can drop off your unused prescriptions any time in the police station’s lobby.

