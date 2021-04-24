Rustburg, Auburn Claim State Volleyball Titles

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Rustburg took out visiting New Kent Friday night to grab the Class 3 Volleyball State Championship, the school’s first since 1992. The Red Devils won in straight sets 3-0.

In Riner, Sherry Millirons and the Eagles went back to back by taking care of Riverheads in straight sets, 3-0.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.