Rustburg, Auburn Claim State Volleyball Titles
Red Devils Knock Off New Kent, Eagles Best Riverheads
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Rustburg took out visiting New Kent Friday night to grab the Class 3 Volleyball State Championship, the school’s first since 1992. The Red Devils won in straight sets 3-0.
In Riner, Sherry Millirons and the Eagles went back to back by taking care of Riverheads in straight sets, 3-0.
