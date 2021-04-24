Stone Bridge @ William Fleming Preview

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The William Fleming Colonels are fresh off their first regional title since 2003. It’s been quit the turnaround off Ferncliff where Jamar Lovelace has completely changed the culture in less than three years. And tomorrow the Colonels will face Stone Bridge for a trip to the Class 5 state finals.

Jamar Lovelace the William Fleming Head Coach said, “A lot of these seniors, they’ve had their bumps and bruises but they conformed and they really set the culture for these young guys coming forward. The young guys they’ve had a great example of what it means to be resilient and listening and believing in the coaches. A lot of these guys have turned the dream of being a successful program into a reality.”

Louis English a William Fleming Wide Receiver & Defensive Back added, “To have some new blood and to really change the program around it feels pretty good.”

This year’s Colonel seniors went winless as freshmen back in 2017. Coach Lovelace took over the following season won just a single game in 2018. But those days seem like a distant memory now.

Tyriq Poindexter one of William Fleming Offensive Tackles said, “These coaches, they came in with a game plan. It took a little minute but we followed it and it’s paid off so far. This is a core group. We trust each other and we respect each other and it’s all love.”

No matter what happens on Saturday, these Colonels are thrilled to have a chance to represent the Star City and all the Colonels that came before them.

Coach Lovelace added, “It means a lot to us. We’ve got a lot of Colonels and former Colonel coaches that come to these games and we take a lot of pride playing in front of them. So for all the Coach Lovelaces and Killer Millers of the world, we’re very happy to represent this Colonel Pride in the right way.”

