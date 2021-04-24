Advertisement

Tuscarora @ Salem Preview

It will be a rematch of the 2019 semis, won by the Huskies 36 to 20. The Spartans have waited and worked for another shot.
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Spartans will make their 20th state semifinal appearance Saturday at Salem Stadium against Tuscarora.

Don Holter/Salem Head Coach: We’ve a lot more work to do. There’s been a lot of good groups here in my career but I’m probably proudest of this group just because of the way they rallied, they stayed together, they pushed one another even when we weren’t in school. These kids were getting ready for whatever season they were going to have. The time and date of the mission changed but there was still a mission and they were going to be prepared for it.

The Spartans have developed a tight bond through COVID and all that came with it. And they understand that it will take a complete effort to advance to the title tilt.

