Virginia COVID percent positivity drops to 5.7

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 653,326 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Saturday, April 24, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,005 from the 652,321 reported Friday, a smaller increase than the 1,340 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 5,773,361 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Saturday, up from 5,667,951 Friday.

42.2% of Virginians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 27.8% are fully vaccinated.

6,936,596 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Saturday, with a 5.7% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from 5.8% reported Friday.

As of Saturday, there are 10,675 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,666 reported Friday.

1,046 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Saturday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,057 reported Friday. 54,188 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

