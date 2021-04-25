CLASS 2 SEMIFINAL: Appomattox County vs. Union

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WDBJ) - Class 2 semifinal, Appomattox Count on the road taking on Union.

First play of the game, Keyshawn Baker on the fullback give goes 57 yards for the touchdown. Appomattox jumps out to a very quick 7-0 lead.

After a Union fumble, Jonathan Pennix breaks through the line and goes 41 yards himself for a score. Raiders up 14-0 after the first quarter.

Second quarter, Appomattox with another big play. It’s Pennix again, this time he breaks loose from 56 yards out, and he’s got another long one. 21-0 raiders lead.

Bears would get on the board on their next possession. Zavier Lomax breaks a tackle and gets into the end zone to make it 21-6.

Union turned it over 3 times in the first half, though, and Appomattox rolls to a 51-20 win and a meeting with Stuarts Draft for the title next week.

