Advertisement

CLASS 2 VOLLEYBALL: Giles defeats Luray 3-0 to win first state title

It was a historic win for the Spartans on their home court.
Giles wins the Class 2 volleyball title over Luray
Giles wins the Class 2 volleyball title over Luray(NFHS Network)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARISBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Giles girls volleyball team defeated Luray in straight sets at home on Saturday to win the Class 2 title for the first time in program history.

The Spartans victory was also the first-ever championship in any girls’ sport for Giles High School.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Twitter/@lancasterracing
NASCAR driver from Christiansburg injured after major crash at Talladega
It is a war that’s grabbing worldwide attention — and it just keeps getting bigger.
Christiansburg businesses battle-it-out in friendly sign war, captures world’s attention
Michael Caro, 34, faces charges of simple assault and battery and disorderly conduct after he...
Walmart customer accused of attacking teenaged employee over mask policy
Three candidates are hoping to fill one Republican seat in the House of Delegates.
March wins Virginia’s 7th District GOP primary
Projected rainfall totals for today.
Rain ends tonight; Dry, windy weather Sunday

Latest News

Appomattox County took on Union in the Class 2 semifinal
CLASS 2 SEMIFINAL: Appomattox County vs. Union
Fleming hosts Stone Bridge in Class 5 semifinal
CLASS 5 SEMIFINAL: Stone Bridge vs. William Fleming
Salem hosts Tuscarora in the Class 4 semifinal
CLASS 4 SEMIFINAL: Tuscarora vs. Salem
LCA vs. Lord Botetourt
CLASS 3 SEMIFINAL: Liberty Christian vs. Lord Botetourt