CLASS 2 VOLLEYBALL: Giles defeats Luray 3-0 to win first state title
It was a historic win for the Spartans on their home court.
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEARISBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Giles girls volleyball team defeated Luray in straight sets at home on Saturday to win the Class 2 title for the first time in program history.
The Spartans victory was also the first-ever championship in any girls’ sport for Giles High School.
