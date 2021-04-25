CLASS 3 SEMIFINAL: Liberty Christian vs. Lord Botetourt

DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Lord Botetourt looking for its third trip to the state finals, but they’d have to beat the Bulldogs.

Hunter Rice back at tailback and late in the second quarter he goes right up the gut for the short TD and the Cavaliers were on top 10-0.

LCA trying to make something happen but Davis Lane has his pass picked off by freshman Jakari Nicely with less than 30 seconds left in the half.

LB cashes in. KJ Bratton calls his own number and squirts free. Bratton makes a house call with just 3 seconds left and Botetourt took a 17-0 lead to the break.

Early in the third, it’s Bratton again around the right side. He wiggles free and scoots all the way up the sideline. He takes it 76 yards to the endzone and LB was up 24-nothing.

LCA starts to climb the mountain. Lane to Dillon Stowers down to the one. Lane snuck in on the next play to make it 24-6.

The Bulldogs get closer in the fourth with a safety. Lane then keeps again from a yard out and gets across. The two-point conversion makes it 24-16.

They kept coming. Lane doing it one more time for the TD. It’s 24-22 LB with 5 minutes left. The two-pointer failed and Botetourt survived in a thriller, 24-22.

