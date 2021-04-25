CLASS 4 SEMIFINAL: Tuscarora vs. Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Over to Class 4, Salem hosting Tuscarora in a rematch from 2019. Zavione Wood pounds it in for the Spartans to tie it up at 7 apiece in the first quarter.

And Salem didn’t stop there. In the second now, Daron Wilson to Shawn Collins, who spins out of a tackle and into the end zone. Spartans take the lead, it’s 14-7.

Later in the period, it’s Wood again on the handoff, and he’s off to the races. Cuts back across the field, and a good block from Collins paves his way to the promised land. Spartans led 21-7 at the break.

The Huskies made it a game again in the fourth, though. Direct snap to Bryce Duke and he scoots in for his second of the game.

To the dramatic final seconds. Spartans were called for unsportsmanlike conduct after a kneel that would have ended the game. That led to this blocked punt, setting up the Huskies deep in Salem territory, and a chance to tie it with 18 seconds left.

But on the next play, Sonny Mannino’s pass is picked off by Collins to seal it. Salem holds off Tuscarora, 21-14 to advance to the Class 4 title game.

