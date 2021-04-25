Advertisement

CLASS 4 SEMIFINAL: Tuscarora vs. Salem

Salem wins on last-minute interception to advance to championship.
By Anthony Romano
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Over to Class 4, Salem hosting Tuscarora in a rematch from 2019. Zavione Wood pounds it in for the Spartans to tie it up at 7 apiece in the first quarter.

And Salem didn’t stop there. In the second now, Daron Wilson to Shawn Collins, who spins out of a tackle and into the end zone. Spartans take the lead, it’s 14-7.

Later in the period, it’s Wood again on the handoff, and he’s off to the races. Cuts back across the field, and a good block from Collins paves his way to the promised land. Spartans led 21-7 at the break.

The Huskies made it a game again in the fourth, though. Direct snap to Bryce Duke and he scoots in for his second of the game.

To the dramatic final seconds. Spartans were called for unsportsmanlike conduct after a kneel that would have ended the game. That led to this blocked punt, setting up the Huskies deep in Salem territory, and a chance to tie it with 18 seconds left.

But on the next play, Sonny Mannino’s pass is picked off by Collins to seal it. Salem holds off Tuscarora, 21-14 to advance to the Class 4 title game.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is a war that’s grabbing worldwide attention — and it just keeps getting bigger.
Christiansburg businesses battle-it-out in friendly sign war, captures world’s attention
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is looking for 26-year-old Cory Mangekian as a person of...
Police arrest suspect in Pulaski County“suspicious death”
Courtesy Twitter/@lancasterracing
NASCAR driver from Christiansburg injured after major crash at Talladega
Baby found safe, suspects in custody after Amber Alert
7-week-old baby safe, parents in Danville Police custody after N.C. Amber Alert
Vapor trail seen over the New River in Giles County on Friday morning.
SpaceX rocket seen over Virginia Friday morning

Latest News

Fleming hosts Stone Bridge in Class 5 semifinal
CLASS 5 SEMIFINAL: Stone Bridge vs. William Fleming
LCA vs. Lord Botetourt
CLASS 3 SEMIFINAL: Liberty Christian vs. Lord Botetourt
Hamilton leads top-ranked James Madison past VMI 31-24
Courtesy Twitter/@lancasterracing
NASCAR driver from Christiansburg injured after major crash at Talladega