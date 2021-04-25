CLASS 5 SEMIFINAL: Stone Bridge vs. William Fleming

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stone Bridge and William Fleming matched up in the Class 5 semis. The Colonels just 4 years removed from a winless campaign.

Early on, the Bulldogs strike first. Jeremiah Covington-Griggs bulls in from five yards out and it was 7 to nothing Stone Bridge.

But the Colonels answer. Dashawn Lewis going up top for Louis English. He makes the grab and tiptoes for the TD. It’s all tied up at 7 after one.

Fleming got a turnover on the next possession but Deuce Anderson gets stacked up short of the goal line on 4th and 2, and the Bulldogs take over thanks to the d.

Another Bulldog turnover though gave Fleming three points. Teitu Lian boots it through from 41 yards out and it was 10-7.

Back and forth we go. Covington-Griggs finds the endzone again late in the half to make it 14-10 Stone Bridge at the break.

It was 14-13 midway through the third. Lewis drops back to pass but it’s a wobbler. The Bulldogs’ Jacob Thomas makes the pick and then a play. Thomas spins out of two tackles and starts up the sideline. He cuts it back and motors 65 yards to the house on the pick 6. Stone Bridge led 20-13 and rolled from there, winning it 46-13.

