Advertisement

CLASS 5 SEMIFINAL: Stone Bridge vs. William Fleming

Fleming’s run ends with a 46-13 loss to the Bulldogs.
By Anthony Romano
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stone Bridge and William Fleming matched up in the Class 5 semis. The Colonels just 4 years removed from a winless campaign.

Early on, the Bulldogs strike first. Jeremiah Covington-Griggs bulls in from five yards out and it was 7 to nothing Stone Bridge.

But the Colonels answer. Dashawn Lewis going up top for Louis English. He makes the grab and tiptoes for the TD. It’s all tied up at 7 after one.

Fleming got a turnover on the next possession but Deuce Anderson gets stacked up short of the goal line on 4th and 2, and the Bulldogs take over thanks to the d.

Another Bulldog turnover though gave Fleming three points. Teitu Lian boots it through from 41 yards out and it was 10-7.

Back and forth we go. Covington-Griggs finds the endzone again late in the half to make it 14-10 Stone Bridge at the break.

It was 14-13 midway through the third. Lewis drops back to pass but it’s a wobbler. The Bulldogs’ Jacob Thomas makes the pick and then a play. Thomas spins out of two tackles and starts up the sideline. He cuts it back and motors 65 yards to the house on the pick 6. Stone Bridge led 20-13 and rolled from there, winning it 46-13.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is a war that’s grabbing worldwide attention — and it just keeps getting bigger.
Christiansburg businesses battle-it-out in friendly sign war, captures world’s attention
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is looking for 26-year-old Cory Mangekian as a person of...
Police arrest suspect in Pulaski County“suspicious death”
Courtesy Twitter/@lancasterracing
NASCAR driver from Christiansburg injured after major crash at Talladega
Baby found safe, suspects in custody after Amber Alert
7-week-old baby safe, parents in Danville Police custody after N.C. Amber Alert
Vapor trail seen over the New River in Giles County on Friday morning.
SpaceX rocket seen over Virginia Friday morning

Latest News

Salem hosts Tuscarora in the Class 4 semifinal
CLASS 4 SEMIFINAL: Tuscarora vs. Salem
LCA vs. Lord Botetourt
CLASS 3 SEMIFINAL: Liberty Christian vs. Lord Botetourt
Hamilton leads top-ranked James Madison past VMI 31-24
Courtesy Twitter/@lancasterracing
NASCAR driver from Christiansburg injured after major crash at Talladega