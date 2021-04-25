Advertisement

Drone operators challenge surveyors’ turf in mapping dispute

Michael Jones operates his drone in Goldsboro, N.C., on Friday, April 2, 2021. When Jones...
Michael Jones operates his drone in Goldsboro, N.C., on Friday, April 2, 2021. When Jones started shooting drone photos and videos for realtors, his clients wanted more: Images with property lines on them. But after two years of steady business, Jones was slapped by the state of North Carolina in 2018 with an order that grounded his drone. The Board of Examiners for Engineers and Surveyors said he faced criminal prosecution for surveying without a license. Jones sued in March 2021, accusing the board of violating his First Amendment rights. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By Bryan Anderson
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Here’s another industry being disrupted by technology: Licensed surveyors are objecting to maps that combine drone images with property lines.

Michael Jones is suing North Carolina’s Board of Examiners for Engineers and Surveyors. The board has threatened him with criminal prosecution for unlicensed surveying. The libertarian Institute of Justice law firm says it’s a nationwide freedom of speech issue.

The challenge goes both ways: Surveyors need Federal Aviation Administration approval to professionally fly drones, and drone operators need state licenses to produce legal surveys.

Some experts say they should work together to create maps that do a better job of showing where to build fences.

