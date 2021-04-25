Advertisement

Election conspiracies live on with audit by Arizona GOP

The process is alarming election professionals who fear the auditors are not up to the complex task and will severely undermine faith in democracy.
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 21, 2021 file photo, officials unload election equipment into...
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 21, 2021 file photo, officials unload election equipment into the Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the state fairgrounds in Phoenix. Maricopa County officials began delivering equipment used in the November election won by President Joe Biden on Wednesday and will move 2.1 million ballots to the site Thursday so Republicans in the state Senate who have expressed uncertainty that Biden's victory was legitimate can recount them and audit the results. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Jonathan J. Cooper and Bob Christie
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Months after former President Donald Trump’s defeat, legislative Republicans in Arizona are challenging the outcome as they embark on an unprecedented effort to audit the results in the state’s most populous county.

The state Senate used its subpoena power to take possession of all 2.1 million voted ballots in Maricopa County and the machines that counted them, along with hard drives full of data. They’ve handed the materials over to Cyber Ninjas, a technology firm with no election experience run by a man who has shared unfounded allegations of election fraud.

