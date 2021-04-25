Advertisement

FDA to scrutinize unproven cancer drugs after 10-year gap

On Tuesday, the FDA starts a three-day meeting on the issue. It’s the first such meeting in a decade.
FILE - This Dec. 10, 2020 file photo shows Food and Drug Administration building in Silver...
FILE - This Dec. 10, 2020 file photo shows Food and Drug Administration building in Silver Spring, Md. Each year the U.S. approves dozens of new uses for cancer drugs based on early signs that they can shrink or slow the spread of tumors. But how often do patients actually live longer, more active lives? That seemingly simple question is, in fact, one of the thorniest debates in medicine. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By Matthew Perrone
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators are convening a meeting to consider clawing back approvals from several cancer drugs that have failed to show they extend or improve life. Each year the U.S. approves dozens of new uses for cancer drugs based on early signs that they can shrink or slow tumor growth, but sometimes those promising results don’t translate into longer life for cancer patients.

The agency has only once used its power to revoke a cancer drug’s early approval.

