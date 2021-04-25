High pressure brings dryer and warmer conditions this week
Summer like conditions are in the forecast
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Clouds decrease today
- Winds increase and could be gusty today
- Summer-like warm up this week
SUNDAY
Showers have exited the region with clouds still lingering this morning. We will likely see decreasing clouds as winds increase as high pressure builds in. Winds could gust 20-35 mph at times into the evening hours. Highs climb into the 60s and 70s this afternoon.
WARMER THIS WEEK
High pressure builds in moving the jet stream to the north allowing warmer temperatures to move back in. By Monday, we’re expecting highs to return to the low 70s, with even a few days in the 80s especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. Any rain chances will hold off until late in the week with our next front.
DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP as we’ll send changes, updates and videos there first.