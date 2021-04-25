High pressure brings dryer and warmer conditions this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Clouds decrease today

Winds increase and could be gusty today

Summer-like warm up this week

SUNDAY

Showers have exited the region with clouds still lingering this morning. We will likely see decreasing clouds as winds increase as high pressure builds in. Winds could gust 20-35 mph at times into the evening hours. Highs climb into the 60s and 70s this afternoon.

Gusty Northwest winds are expected this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

WARMER THIS WEEK

High pressure builds in moving the jet stream to the north allowing warmer temperatures to move back in. By Monday, we’re expecting highs to return to the low 70s, with even a few days in the 80s especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. Any rain chances will hold off until late in the week with our next front.

Summer-like temperatures move in next week. (WDBJ Weather)

