Keselowski claims 6th win at Talladega with overtime pass, Byron finishes second

Keselowski led just one lap, the last one.
Brad Keselowski (2) celebrates after winning the Geico 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup auto race at...
Brad Keselowski (2) celebrates after winning the Geico 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By John Zenor
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP/WDBJ) — Brad Keselowski did it exactly right this time and finally got that last-lap victory, winning in overtime Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Keselowski is the ninth driver to win through 10 NASCAR Cup races this season and avenged the embarrassing Team Penske gaffe in the season-opening Daytona 500 when he and teammate Joey Logano triggered a last-lap crash as Keselowski tried to pass Logano for the victory.

William Byron, driving the Liberty No. 24 car, finished second.

