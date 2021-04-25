Advertisement

Louisville looks to rebound with Kentucky Derby back in May

This year’s economic impact on the region is estimated at $34.6 million, less than a tenth of the normal revenue.
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 file photo, horses run during a race before the 146th...
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 file photo, horses run during a race before the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. The Kentucky Derby is back on the first Saturday in May 2021, slowly bringing with it the sights, sounds and rituals familiar to Louisville. And local officials and business owners are hopeful it translates into better cash flow after the coronavirus pandemic upended the Derby’s schedule the previous year. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gary B. Graves
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Derby is back on the first Saturday in May, slowly bringing with it the sights, sounds and rituals familiar to Louisville. And local officials and business owners are hopeful that translates into better cash flow after the coronavirus pandemic upended the Derby’s schedule last year.

Some Derby activities have returned, and attendance capacity at Churchill Downs could approach 60% in certain areas.

This year’s economic impact on the region is estimated at $34.6 million, less than a tenth of the normal revenue that the event generates. But the Derby buzz is once again humming around Louisville.

Most Read

Courtesy Twitter/@lancasterracing
NASCAR driver from Christiansburg injured after major crash at Talladega
It is a war that’s grabbing worldwide attention — and it just keeps getting bigger.
Christiansburg businesses battle-it-out in friendly sign war, captures world’s attention
Virginia trooper off force after traffic stop viral video
Michael Caro, 34, faces charges of simple assault and battery and disorderly conduct after he...
Walmart customer accused of attacking teenaged employee over mask policy
Three candidates are hoping to fill one Republican seat in the House of Delegates.
March wins Virginia’s 7th District GOP primary

Latest News

Giles wins the Class 2 volleyball title over Luray
CLASS 2 VOLLEYBALL: Giles defeats Luray 3-0 to win first state title
Appomattox County took on Union in the Class 2 semifinal
CLASS 2 SEMIFINAL: Appomattox County vs. Union
Fleming hosts Stone Bridge in Class 5 semifinal
CLASS 5 SEMIFINAL: Stone Bridge vs. William Fleming
Salem hosts Tuscarora in the Class 4 semifinal
CLASS 4 SEMIFINAL: Tuscarora vs. Salem