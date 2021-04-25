Advertisement

Man dies after falling from railroad trestle at Riverside Park

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.
(KVLY)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man fell from the railroad trestle and died at Riverside Park Sunday morning.

Lynchburg Police say they responded for a report that a man had fallen and attempted life saving efforts at the scene.

A woman also fell from the train trestle and was treated for non-critical injuries at the scene and released.

