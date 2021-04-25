Man dies after falling from railroad trestle at Riverside Park

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man fell from the railroad trestle and died at Riverside Park Sunday morning.

Lynchburg Police say they responded for a report that a man had fallen and attempted life saving efforts at the scene.

A woman also fell from the train trestle and was treated for non-critical injuries at the scene and released.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

