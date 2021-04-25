Man killed, two-year-old among seriously injured in Richmond Co. crash

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Three people, including a two-year-old, were injured in a fatal crash in Richmond County on Saturday.

Police responded to the crash at Historyland Highway around 1:16 p.m. and say the crash occurred about 150 feet east of Conley Pond Road.

A release from Virginia State Police states a red Subaru WRX was traveling east on Historyland Highway, crossed the center line and struck a westbound pickup truck.

A 58-year-old man from Farnham, Virginia, was driving the GMC 3500 pickup. A 58-year-old woman from Midlothian was in the passenger seat and a two-year-old was in a car seat, police said.

All three were wearing proper seatbelts and were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the red Subaru was identified as Andrew M. Cogar, 32, of Farnham. Police say he died of his injuries at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

