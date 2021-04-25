Advertisement

New players pose additional threats to Jerusalem tensions

The holy city of Jerusalem is a tinderbox of competing religious and political claims. These have repeatedly triggered bouts of Israeli-Palestinian violence.
In this Thursday, April 22, 2021 file photo, mounted Israeli police officers ride past a fire...
In this Thursday, April 22, 2021 file photo, mounted Israeli police officers ride past a fire during clashes with Palestinians, just outside Jerusalem's Old City. A year of relative calm between Israel and the Palestinians has come to an abrupt halt in recent days with the eruption of nightly clashes between Arab youths and Israeli police in east Jerusalem and a heavy barrage of rocket fire launched from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, file)(Ariel Schalit | AP)
By Josef Federman
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JERUSALEM (AP) — The holy city of Jerusalem is a tinderbox of competing religious and political claims. These have repeatedly triggered bouts of Israeli-Palestinian violence.

In the latest round of unrest, there have been some additional sparks to the nightly clashes between Palestinian crowds and Israeli police. These include Jewish extremists who, emboldened by their political patrons’ recent election to parliament, staged a provocative march to Jerusalem’s walled Old City chanting “death to the Arabs.”

Rocket fire out of the Gaza Strip and political posturing by Israeli and Palestinian leaders have added to the combustible mix.

