South Boston PD searching for suspect after armed robbery at convenience store

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The South Boston Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at the Apple Market convenience store in the 1400 block of Seymour Dr.

Police say the incident happened Saturday night just before 8 pm.

Witnesses say a black man in a black hoodie and mask entered the store with a handgun before demanding money from a cashier.

According to authorities, the suspect then robbed a customer of cash and “other items” before running from the store.

It’s unknown how much cash the suspect stole.

If you know anything about this incident contact South Boston Police at (434) 575-7273.

