Advertisement

Virginia trooper off force after traffic stop viral video

Erlich said the lawsuit was settled earlier this month for $20,000, with no admission of wrongdoing by the state.
(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A white state trooper who was seen on video telling a Black driver — quote — “you are going to get your a—whipped” is no longer with the Virginia State Police.

The Washington Post reports that spokeswoman Corinne Geller said state police were prohibited from releasing additional detail about Charles Hewitt, the trooper seen in a viral video of a 2019 traffic stop. An attorney for driver Derrick Thompson said he was told during the settlement of a lawsuit over the incident that Hewitt was fired for cause in February.

Erlich said the lawsuit was settled earlier this month for $20,000, with no admission of wrongdoing by the state.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is a war that’s grabbing worldwide attention — and it just keeps getting bigger.
Christiansburg businesses battle-it-out in friendly sign war, captures world’s attention
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is looking for 26-year-old Cory Mangekian as a person of...
Police arrest suspect in Pulaski County“suspicious death”
Courtesy Twitter/@lancasterracing
NASCAR driver from Christiansburg injured after major crash at Talladega
Baby found safe, suspects in custody after Amber Alert
7-week-old baby safe, parents in Danville Police custody after N.C. Amber Alert
Vapor trail seen over the New River in Giles County on Friday morning.
SpaceX rocket seen over Virginia Friday morning

Latest News

Appomattox Vs Union 4 24 21
Appomattox Vs. Union 4 24 21
FFE Stone Bridge Vs Fleming 4 24 21
FFE Stone Bridge Vs Fleming 4 24 21
Tuscarora Vs Salem 4 24 21
Tuscarora Vs Salem 4 24 21
4 24 21 LCA Vs Lord Botetourt
4 24 21 LCA Vs. Lord Botetourt