100-Mile Yard Sale returns this week

It’s an event that seems to grow every year, the 100 Mile Yard Sale is making it’s spring return this week as shoppers from miles away are expected to shop off of Highway 29.
By Kendall Davis
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - When it comes to the bi-annual 100-Mile Yard Sale, calling Karen Hearn a veteran would be an understatement.

“Each week My goal was to fill up two large totes, I run the gambit, I don’t do just one item, I do antiques kids stuff, food, party supplies.” said Hearn.

Hearn has been a participant in the 100-Mile Yard Sale since it started 7 years ago and runs 10 to 12 tents along Highway 29.

“I would say generally I have along the line of 60 thousand items at my yard sale.” said Hearn.

However, last year’s spring sale was called off due to the pandemic.

“It was a pretty lonely time missing out last spring, I know we were all disappointed but we knew we had to do it.” said Hearn.

Even though they had their fall sale last October, Hearn is looking forward to things to be back to normal this year.

“We’ve had quite a few people from North Carolina, Maryland, Tennessee, and West Virginia that are planning to come in for this sale.” said Hearn.

She’s excited to be reminded why she loves hosting her sales every year.

“It’s more of a not really party atmosphere but a community atmosphere and the reason why I keep doing it is I keep making new friends,” said Hearn.

