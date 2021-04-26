719 new COVID-19 cases reported in VA Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 654,929 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, April 26, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 719 from the 654,210 reported Sunday, a smaller increase than the 884 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 5,911,691 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Monday, up from 5,841,006 Sunday. Monday’s numbers have not been released yet.

42.9% of Virginians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 28.7% are fully vaccinated.

[VDH website allows COVID vaccine registration and scheduling]

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

6,962,313 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Monday, with a 5.4% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from 5.5% reported Sunday.

As of Monday, there are 10,706 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,691 reported Sunday.

974 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,002 reported Sunday. 54,266 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.