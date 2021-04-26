Advertisement

Danville police seeking man wanted in connection with shooting

According to the Danville Police Department, they’re searching for Derrick Lamont Miller, 35, from Danville.(WDBJ7)
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police are searching for a man they say is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened last week.

According to the police department, they’re searching for Derrick Lamont Miller, 35, from Danville.

Police say on April 21 they responded to the 200 block of Wendell Scott Dr. around 1 p.m. in reference to shots fired. Officers searched the area and reported finding several shell casings. The agency says there were no reports of injuries and they did not find any property damage.

Over the next few days, detectives identified Miller as the suspect, obtaining several gun related felony warrants for him.

Danville Police say Miller is still at large and have asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them at 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

