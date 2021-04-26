Advertisement

Family of Black man shot by deputy seeks release of audio

This photo provided by Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office shows Spotsylvania County Sheriff...
This photo provided by Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office shows Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger Harris explaining the Body camera footage and 911 audio released late Friday, April 23, 2021, that appeared to show that a Virginia deputy mistook a cordless house phone held by a Black man for a gun before the deputy shot him repeatedly. Family members said Isaiah Brown, 32, was in intensive care with 10 bullet wounds following the shooting outside a home in Spotsylvania County, Va., early Wednesday, (Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021
SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, Va. (AP) — The family of a Black man shot by a Virginia sheriff’s deputy last week is demanding the release of additional audio recordings related to the incident.

Speaking at a news conference outside the Spotsylvania County Courthouse, an attorney for 32-year-old Isaiah Brown’s family said a breakdown in communication and “grave” policing errors led to the unarmed 32-year-old home health aide being shot multiple times.

Partial audio and some video was released last week showing Brown told a dispatcher he was unarmed. But it’s not clear whether the deputy who shot him knew that.

The family says Brown remains in critical condition.

