Former Lynchburg Travelodge being transformed into luxury condo site

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A former Lynchburg hotel will be transformed in the coming years.

The former Travelodge on Main Street is undergoing construction now.

When complete, the project will produce dozens of luxury condos.

It’ll also have a pool, gym and massage room.

The name of the complex will be The Wayne, a tribute to the developer’s father.

“My father [and I] worked together for about 30 years...he passed away a year ago last January and I thought it’d be a good shout out to him,” said Andy Maddox, Maddox and Son president and owner.

They plan to have everything done in the next couple years.

