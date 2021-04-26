Gift Card Incentive Program returns to Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke is bringing back its Gift Card Incentive program after a successful first round.

Downtown Roanoke Inc. is investing $45,000 dollars to the program to which is almost double its contribution from the first time.

Here’s how the program works – when you buy a $30 dollar gift card you will receive a bonus $30 in Downtown Roanoke gift certificates.

Those bonus certificates will be in $10 increments in order to allow customers to use them at multiple businesses

The gift certificates will be accepted at 58 Downtown Roanoke businesses and must be used by June 13.

The goal of this program is to incentivize people to shop and dine downtown, Downtown Roanoke Inc. Communications Specialist Jaime Clark said.

There is a limit of five gift cards/certificates per person and cannot be redeemed for cash. Change will not be given and the certificate must be surrendered at checkout.

Online sales start Wednesday at 8 a.m. For more details and a link to purchase the gift cards click here.

