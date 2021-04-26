Grown Here at Home: Kids prepare to show best stuff at livestock show and sale

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Charlie Moser and Makenna Garrett are Liberty High School students who will be participating in this year’s Central Virginia Livestock Show and Sale happening Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1.

About 70 kids involved in 4-H and FFA from Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell, and Nelson counties will participate. They’ll show beef cattle, swine, lambs, and goats. It’s a big event that takes lots of preparation.

“The kids will acquire their project animals anywhere from almost a year in advance to just a few months in advance,” said Lindsay Tomlinson, Liberty High School teacher and FFA advisor.

This year, it’s a no-spectator show. The kids will come in, show their animals and go home.

“I really get an adrenaline rush when I go into the show ring because I know it’s that time to get my game face on,” Charlie said.

“The last two years I have gotten reserve champion, so maybe this year we’ll knock it up to champion, but we’ll see,” Makenna said.

Although being named a champion is nice, what these kids are learning will help them win in life, which is the biggest win of all.

“It does teach responsibility and taking care of living creatures, but also it teaches with the market aspect of it, how to raise an animal as a marketable project, and then be able to sell that animal. How well that animal does at the sale generally reflects the time, the effort, and the energy, that they have put into raising that animal,” Mrs. Tomlinson explained.

