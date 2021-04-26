Advertisement

Lancaster still on ventilator after crash at Talladega

Beth Lancaster released the following statement to NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - The wife of Derrick Lancaster, the driver out of Christiansburg who was injured last week after a fiery wreck at the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Race in Talladega, released an update on his condition Monday.

“I want to thank everyone again for their prayers and support. Derrick remains hospitalized in critical, but stable condition, and he is still on a ventilator. The doctors say he will likely remain on the ventilator for another 2-4 days, but they will begin weaning him from it when the time is right. I will share another update tomorrow, and continue to lean on your prayers and support.”

Check back for updates.



