Lancaster still on ventilator after crash at Talladega

(WDBJ) - The wife of Derrick Lancaster, the driver out of Christiansburg who was injured last week after a fiery wreck at the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Race in Talladega, released an update on his condition Monday.

Beth Lancaster released the following statement to NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass:

“I want to thank everyone again for their prayers and support. Derrick remains hospitalized in critical, but stable condition, and he is still on a ventilator. The doctors say he will likely remain on the ventilator for another 2-4 days, but they will begin weaning him from it when the time is right. I will share another update tomorrow, and continue to lean on your prayers and support.”

