LewisGale breaks ground on new emergency room

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - LewisGale Regional Health System broke ground Monday on its plans for a new freestanding emergency room.

“It’s better health and better outcomes in terms of a patient’s life,” LewisGale Market President Lance Jones said.

The ceremony marked the beginning of construction for the new Blue Hills ER that will sit along Rt. 460 in the Bonsack area.

“Instead of having to drive 30, 45 minutes folks hopefully will have a quick access point that we can treat them, especially in life threatening problems,” Emergency Department Medical Director Dr. Steven Pasternak said.

This will be the second freestanding emergency room for LewisGale. The first was built in the Cave Spring area.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jason Peters also volunteers as a first responder. He said the new location will help emergency crews get patients the treatment they need even quicker.

“So this will be a great stop for us for those critical patients to provide that care that will be needed in an emergency situation,” Peters said.

The 10,000-square-foot facility will have eight rooms, complete with CT scan capabilities, x-rays and an onsite laboratory.

“The level of care that you would receive at the hospital, in regard to the emergency room, is identical to what you would receive here,” Jones said.

Roanoke County will be conducting a study with VDOT of this stretch of Rt. 460 to make sure the area can handle the growth coming its way.

“460 is a commercial corridor and will continue to develop so we need to find a way to handle the traffic that will be coming through here in the future,” Peters said.

LewisGale said the new space will employ 30 staff members including emergency physicians and nurses.

The healthcare system hopes to have the facility opened by January 2022.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.