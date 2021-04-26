Advertisement

More than 50 dogs killed in Kentucky kennel fire

Fire crews are investigating how the fire started.
Officials said 54 dogs died during the fire.
Officials said 54 dogs died during the fire.(Doggy Style Kennels)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WVLT) - Kentucky officials said more than 50 dogs were killed after a kennel caught fire Friday.

The owner of Doggy Style Kennels, Ron Kraemer, in Bardstown, Kentucky said he took a quick trip to the store to grab dog food. When Kraemer returned, he said saw the flames.

Officials said 54 dogs died during the fire.

One dog was able to survive the incident. Kraemer said Cady was able to escape the flames by pushing open the gate and running out. Candy had six puppies inside the kennel who all died during the fire.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help rebuild Doggy Style Kennels following the incident. So far, the GoFundMe has raised $4,000 of the $5,000 goal.

Fire crews are investigating how the fire started.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after falling from railroad trestle at Riverside Park
Courtesy Twitter/@lancasterracing
NASCAR driver from Christiansburg injured after major crash at Talladega
Virginia trooper off force after traffic stop viral video
Courtesy Virginia State Police
Man killed, two-year-old among seriously injured in Richmond Co. crash
4 25 21 100-Mile Yard Sale Preview
100-Mile Yard Sale returns this week

Latest News

Highs Tuesday reach the mid 80s.
Mon. April 26 - Evening Forecast
Gift Card Incentive Program returns to Downtown Roanoke
LewisGale Blue Hills ER
LewisGale breaks ground on new emergency room
According to the Danville Police Department, they’re searching for Derrick Lamont Miller, 35,...
Danville police seeking man wanted in connection with shooting
A camera used in the video conferencing system inside the county courthouse.
Video conferencing in court is here to stay