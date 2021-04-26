New River Health Districts hopes to resume J&J vaccinations

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Valley Health district says they do plan to add the Johnson and Johnson vaccine back into the mix once they learn more about the state’s allocation.

“We want to be able to offer all three vaccines,” said Dr. Noelle Bissell the New River Health District’s director. “When the CDC and the FDA came back out and said yes let’s start using it again. They acknowledged that they’ve done their research, they looked at the information and the risk from COVID is higher than the risk of developing those clots.”

The district says the pause on the J&J vaccine was a challenge, but it didn’t slow their vaccination efforts.

“We continue to have an adequate supply of Moderna and Pfizer to offer it to our communities. Anyone 16 and older for Pfizer, anyone 18 and older for Moderna. And as soon as we hear about Johnson and Johnson, you know--- we will go ahead and add that back into the mix,” said Bissell.

Bissell says there has been misinformation about the J&J vaccine going around so they’re working on ways to help fight them.

“We have addressed this by putting up a ‘Rumor Control’ page on the NRVroadtowellness.com website,” said Bissell.

The district says so far, they’ve vaccinated nearly 30% of its population-- and in the coming weeks, they’ll start to focus on smaller vaccinations clinics, so those with less access to a vaccine can get one.

“With our supplies starting to meet demand, we’re going to be able to offer some flexibility in vaccine choice, and the vaccines offered at the clinics will be posted on the website so people know what vaccines are available at the time that they’re looking to come get vaccinated,” said Bissell.

