Northam, House leaders endorse Ayala for lt. governor
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam and the two top leaders of the Virginia House are endorsing Hala Ayala in the crowded race for lieutenant governor.
Ayala is a two-term member of the House.
Northam, House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn and Democratic House Majority Leader Charniele Herring announced their support for Ayala in a news release ahead of a press conference Monday afternoon.
Five other Democrats are seeking the party’s nomination.
The GOP side of the race is also crowded, with six candidates.
The lieutenant governor is a mostly ceremonial part-time job that involves presiding over the day-to-day work of the state Senate.
