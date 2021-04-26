Bedford Co. deputies investigating shooting that left one dead, another injured

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead and another has been injured following a shooting incident in Bedford County Monday.

The sheriff’s office said a 911 call was received just before 11 a.m., reporting a man had shot himself on Villamont Road in Blue Ridge. While deputies were on their way, the caller reported two men had been shot.

Deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Out of caution, area schools were put on lockdown at the time, but the sheriff’s office said the lockdown has been lifted and there is no immediate threat to the community.

As of 1 p.m., units were still on scene investigating. No additional information has been released.

