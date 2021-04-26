Advertisement

Bedford Co. deputies investigating shooting that left one dead, another injured

One person died and another was sent to a hospital following a shooting incident on Villamont...
One person died and another was sent to a hospital following a shooting incident on Villamont Road in Bedford County.(WDBJ7)
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead and another has been injured following a shooting incident in Bedford County Monday.

The sheriff’s office said a 911 call was received just before 11 a.m., reporting a man had shot himself on Villamont Road in Blue Ridge. While deputies were on their way, the caller reported two men had been shot.

Deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Out of caution, area schools were put on lockdown at the time, but the sheriff’s office said the lockdown has been lifted and there is no immediate threat to the community.

As of 1 p.m., units were still on scene investigating. No additional information has been released.

One person died and another was sent to a hospital following a shooting incident on Villamont...
One person died and another was sent to a hospital following a shooting incident on Villamont Road in Bedford County.(WDBJ7)

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after falling from railroad trestle at Riverside Park
Courtesy Twitter/@lancasterracing
NASCAR driver from Christiansburg injured after major crash at Talladega
Virginia trooper off force after traffic stop viral video
Courtesy Virginia State Police
Man killed, two-year-old among seriously injured in Richmond Co. crash
It is a war that’s grabbing worldwide attention — and it just keeps getting bigger.
Christiansburg businesses battle it out in friendly sign war that captures world’s attention

Latest News

Vaccine Clinic for People with Disabilities
Vaccine Clinic for People with Disabilities
The Board voted to approve small fee increases to cover mandatory costs.
Radford University’s Board of Visitors votes to raise a few fees but not tuition
Virginia Tech announced the release of Fightin' Hokies Lager, made in collaboration with...
Virginia Tech releases Fightin’ Hokies Lager
Baby Mallard, rescued from Salem
Wildlife center takes in rescued duckling