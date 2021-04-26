Police officer placed on administrative assignment after accidentally hitting man in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke Police officer was placed on administrative assignment after accidentally hitting a man with his vehicle.

While responding to reports of a disorder between Dale Avenue SE and Jamison Avenue SE Sunday night, an officer was trying to park his vehicle and accidentally hit the man who was in the 700 block of 11th Street SE. Officers were unaware the man was there.

Roanoke Fire-EMS took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be treated for what appeared to be serious injuries.

According to Roanoke Police, the officer was placed on administrative assignment per RPD policies, which extends to also notifying The Virginia State Police of the incident. State Police will be handling the case.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.