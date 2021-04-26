Radford University’s Board of Visitors votes to raise a few fees but not tuition

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University’s Board of Visitors has voted not to increase tuition this academic year.

The Board instead voted to approve small fee increases to cover mandatory costs.

According to documents from the university, undergraduate students may see a slight increase in various fees or room and board.

This is the second year a zero percent increase for tuition has been recommended by on-campus leaders.

You can read to full recommendation on tuition and fees in the Board of Visitors agenda below.

